Iran's navy said on ​Friday it had ⁠fired warning missiles and ‌drones at U.S. warships in ​the Gulf of Oman, accusing the U.S. ​Navy of harassing ​maritime traffic and seizing commercial vessels and oil tankers, ⁠Iranian state media reported.

Earlier, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said U.S. forces had intercepted the sanctioned ​stateless ‌vessel M/T ⁠DAVINA ⁠in the Indian Ocean overnight.

"We will continue ​global maritime enforcement ‌to disrupt illicit networks ⁠and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," it said in a post on X.

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions over maritime security around ‌Iran, as Washington enforces sanctions on Iranian ⁠oil shipments and ​Tehran has repeatedly threatened shipping in and around the Strait ​of ‌Hormuz.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir ⁠and Ahmed ​Elimam; Editing by Ros Russell)