The U.S. military ​said ⁠on Thursday it had disabled ‌a third oil tanker ​in the Gulf of Oman overnight ​as it was ​trying to move Iranian oil through ⁠an American blockade, saying it was the third commercial ship disabled by U.S. ​forces ‌this week.

"U.S. ⁠Central ⁠Command (CENTCOM) acted against Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T ​Jalveer as ‌it attempted to ⁠transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the ‌crew repeatedly failed to comply with ⁠directions from U.S. ​forces," U.S. Central Command said in a ​statement.

(Reporting by ‌Susan Heavey and ⁠Doina Chiacu; ​Editing by Louise Heavens)