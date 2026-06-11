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The U.S. military said on Thursday it had disabled a third oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman overnight as it was trying to move Iranian oil through an American blockade, saying it was the third commercial ship disabled by U.S. forces this week.
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) acted against Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Louise Heavens)