Iran's Revolutionary Guards ​said ⁠they had attacked ‌the U.S. Fifth ​Fleet in Bahrain with ​drones in response to ​U.S. strikes on areas ⁠in southern Iran earlier on Wednesday, state media ​reported, ‌adding that clashes ⁠were continuing.

In ⁠a statement, the Guards ​warned ‌of "a more ⁠severe response" if what they described as U.S. "aggression" continued.

The Guards said the U.S. strikes damaged ‌a telecommunications tower and two water ⁠tanks in ​the Iranian port town of ​Sirik. (Reporting by ‌Enas Alashray; ⁠Editing ​by Tom Hogue)