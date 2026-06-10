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Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones in response to U.S. strikes on areas in southern Iran earlier on Wednesday, state media reported, adding that clashes were continuing.
In a statement, the Guards warned of "a more severe response" if what they described as U.S. "aggression" continued.
The Guards said the U.S. strikes damaged a telecommunications tower and two water tanks in the Iranian port town of Sirik. (Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Tom Hogue)