Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Labor has said that amendments to Labor Law No. (9) of 2026, issued by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, represent a significant step in the development of the country's labor legislation, aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and improving the efficiency and stability of the labor market.

In a statement, the ministry said the reforms are designed to create a more attractive and stable business environment, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. It added that the changes respond to ongoing developments in the labor market and focus on improving regulatory flexibility, strengthening service efficiency, and balancing the interests of employers and workers.

The amendments introduce provisions allowing part-time work and freelance employment under forthcoming regulatory frameworks, offering greater flexibility for businesses to access talent and adapt to emerging economic models, including platform-based work.

The revised law also strengthens oversight of recruitment practices by regulating licensing procedures, operational requirements and penalties for recruitment offices, with the aim of improving service quality and ensuring compliance with legal standards.

In addition, the ministry said the reforms provide clearer rules governing non-compete clauses, seeking to balance workers' professional mobility with the protection of employers' legitimate interests, trade secrets and client relationships.

To improve dispute resolution, the amendments introduce faster and more efficient mechanisms for settling labor disputes, including enhanced mediation procedures and the use of digital platforms by labor dispute committees, whose decisions will carry enforceable legal authority.

The reforms also require companies employing 100 or more workers to establish joint committees comprising representatives of both employers and employees, aimed at strengthening workplace dialogue and addressing operational challenges.

Further provisions introduce professional certification and testing requirements for certain occupations to raise workforce qualifications, improve service quality and enhance productivity and safety standards across sectors.

The ministry also highlighted strengthened wage protection measures to ensure timely and regulated salary payments, as well as expanded enforcement tools, including the suspension of services for violating entities, publication of violators' names in specified cases, and stricter penalties to ensure compliance.

According to the ministry, the reforms mark a qualitative shift in Qatar's labor regulatory framework, supporting business development, improving government services, attracting skilled professionals, and promoting long-term stability in employment relations.

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