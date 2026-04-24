Qatar - The Evictions and Judicial Auctions Department at the Supreme Judiciary Council conducted a series of online auctions on April 19, generating total proceeds of QR45,348,490.

The revenues were allocated to settle a total of 1,274 related cases. The auctions received a total of 3,346 bids. These included the real estate auction, where 33 units were offered for bidding, but only seven units were sold out for a total sum of QR41,674,190 used for the benefit of seven related cases.

The vehicle auction offered 45 vehicles and only 38 were sold out at a total sum of QR470,350 used for 545 related cases. Besides, the equipment auction offered 74 pieces of equipment and only 66 were sold out at a total price of QR3,203,950 used for the benefit of 722 related cases.

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