Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) on Wednesday issued a warning to all investors, citizens, and residents in Qatar regarding the risks of engaging in any investment activities, signing contracts, or transferring funds to companies or entities claiming to offer investment opportunities without first verifying their legal status and commercial registrations.

The Ministry clarified that any unlicensed party is not legally authorized to carry out fundraising activities or provide investment services to the public, and that engaging with such entities exposes investors to significant legal and financial risks.

The Ministry further stressed the importance of conducting thorough due diligence to verify the legitimacy and licensing status of any individual or entity prior to entering into any agreements or transactions.

For inquiries or to verify the legal status of investment providers, the public is encouraged to contact the Ministry through its official channels.

