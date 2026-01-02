PHOTO
Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended mixed on Friday, the first trading session of the New Year.
In Dubai, the main share index rose by 1.1%, driven by broad-based gains across all sectors, particularly in the financial and real estate sectors.
Leading the positive movement were Emaar Development with a 2.97% increase, Emirates NBD Bank up by 2.69%, and Watania International Holding PJSC (WATANIA.DU) gaining 2.19%.
Abu Dhabi's index closed flat, largely constrained by a significant decline of over 4% in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.