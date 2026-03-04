MUSCAT: An Italian entrepreneur who writes about global mobility and long-term residency options has highlighted Oman’s tax framework and residency pathways as factors that may interest some remote workers, retirees and investors.

In a post on X, Alessandro Palombo said he was visiting the Sultanate of Oman and described Oman as a country with its own development philosophy, pointing to quality of life and long-term stability alongside residency options and investment incentives.

Oman does not currently levy a personal income tax. The Oman Tax Authority has said a Personal Income Tax Law issued by Royal Decree will enter into force at the beginning of 2028, applying a 5% tax on taxable income for individuals whose total income exceeds RO 42,000 a year (around $109,000), while those below the threshold remain outside the tax net.

Palombo also referred to Oman’s Golden Residency programme as a long-term option for families and investors. The official portal outlines several qualifying pathways, including investment in a company, ownership in an integrated tourism complex, purchase of development bonds or listed shares, fixed-term deposits in local banks and other routes, subject to requirements and approvals.

On investment incentives, he pointed to special economic and free zones. The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) promotes a package of investor advantages that includes tax exemptions for up to 30 years, depending on the zone, activity and licensing conditions.

He referenced a “digital nomad visa” and specific income requirements, as well as rent and safety rankings — elements that can vary by definition, source and market segment and require verification against official programme terms and independent datasets.

Palombo, who publishes “The Ale’s Letter” on Substack, writes regularly about citizenship, tax strategy and cross-border mobility and said he expects interest to grow in Oman’s long-term residency pathways as a “Plan B” option for some residents.

