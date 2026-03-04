Muscat: A security source has confirmed that two drones were shot down in the airspace of Dhofar Governorate, while a third drone fell near the vicinity of Salalah Port, with no human or material losses recorded.

The source stated that the incident did not result in any casualties or property damage.

The Sultanate of Oman expressed its denunciation and condemnation of the targeting operations, affirming that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard the security and stability of the country.

