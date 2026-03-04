Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s session on a mixed note for the second consecutive day, with the benchmark EGX30 index falling 2.03% to 46,725.81 points, pressured by ongoing regional disruptions.

The Sharia-compliant EGX33 Shariah index edged down 1.88% to 4,949.83 points, while the EGX35-LV increased 0.75% to 5,094.87 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index ended the session higher by 0.20% at 11,971.16 points, and the broader EGX100 index edged up by 0.17% at 16,940.61 points.

Trading activity saw 1.293 billion shares exchanged at a total value of EGP 6.498 billion across 144,892 transactions.

The market capitalization stood at EGP 3.167 trillion by the close of the session.

Egyptian investors accounted for 83.15% of total trading, while Arab and foreign investors represented 4.53% and 12.32%, respectively.

Retail investors made up 64.54% of transactions, compared to 35.45% for institutional investors.

On the net activity front, Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 960.330 million and EGP 43.470 million, respectively, while foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 1.003 billion.