Tunis - President Kais Saïed on Monday received Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the "unacceptable" situation of the social security funds and to emphasise the imperative need to undertake structural and comprehensive reforms and to fundamentally review all components of the social security system, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

The Head of State advocated in this regard, for a forward-looking and scientific approach to address the reasons behind the current situation of the social security funds, notably the heavy legacy stemming from inadequate choices, poor management and corruption.

All of these factors have resulted in the depletion of national collective funds and the worsening of service quality, he further added.

This forward-looking approach must also meet the dual imperative of justice and equity so as to preserve the rights of the Tunisian people, the President of the Republic insisted, emphasising that Tunisia today needs new texts, not texts of limited scope or devoid of any practical interest.

He deplored in this regard, a "deficit situation" that should never have occurred, adding that these social security funds could have become, if necessary, a source of financing for the State budget.

While reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling the expectations of the Tunisian people and to continuing work to address the challenges and obstacles that arise, President Saïed promised that there would be "no more room for false illusions and broken promises".

© Tap 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).