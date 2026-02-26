Tunis - A small Cabinet meeting, held on Wednesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, was devoted to monitoring the progress of several major strategic projects to be scheduled under the 2026–2030 Development Plan, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Presiding over the meeting, Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri stressed the importance of accelerating the pace of completion of all stages related to the implementation of public projects within the set deadlines, in order to stimulate investment, create jobs and achieve the anticipated economic growth, in line with the State’s economic and social policy.

In this context, a detailed presentation was delivered on the progress of four projects, along with the proposed solutions to overcome the obstacles hindering their implementation, with a view to completing them within the established timelines.

These include the high-speed rail (TGV) project and the construction of a high-performance railway corridor linking the north and south of the country; the rail link project between Tunis–Carthage International Airport and downtown Tunis; the expansion project of Tunis–Carthage International Airport; and the deep-water port project and the economic and logistics services zone in Enfidha.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the expansion of Tunis–Carthage International Airport is part of an integrated national vision for Tunisia’s airport system, taking into account technological developments, defining the future roles of the various airports and establishing complementarity among them.

She noted that digitalisation is the cornerstone of this vision, ensuring coherence between investments and long-term economic and social development objectives, supporting tourism and enhancing Tunisia’s image as a regional air transport hub.

The Cabinet meeting recommended accelerating the implementation of all these major strategic projects included in the 2026–2030 Development Plan and immediately launching the procedures related to the Enfidha deep-water port, while prioritising the phased implementation of functional components of the project to ensure its immediate economic and operational viability.

