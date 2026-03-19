Arab Finance: The European Commission will provide €8 million in financial support to Egypt as part of a broader multi-sectoral aid program targeting the most vulnerable communities, as per a statement.

The funding will support access to quality education for out-of-school children, alongside a regional program on disaster preparedness and response efforts to enhance community resilience to crises.

This comes as the country hosts more than 1.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, particularly from Sudan and Gaza, increasing pressure on public services and infrastructure.

The allocation forms part of a wider €458 million regional aid package, with larger shares directed toward countries facing ongoing conflicts, including Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon.

Egypt’s portion is comparatively smaller, reflecting the different nature of its challenges, which are centered on development needs and refugee support rather than active conflict.