Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed varied movements in fertilizer and building materials prices on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The price of ammonium sulfate increased by 2.3% to EGP 20,451 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate grew by 2% to EGP 25,167 per ton.

Urea recorded the highest daily increase among fertilizers, reaching EGP 26,027 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of grey cement jumped by 2.6% to EGP 4,128 per ton.

On the other hand, investment-grade steel edged down by 0.8% to EGP 38,248 per ton. Ezz Steel also fell by 0.7% to EGP 39,702 per ton.