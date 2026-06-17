Arab Finance: Egypt’s exports of urea fertilizers jumped by 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) to $9.4 billion in 2025, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi noted at the 32nd Annual International Fertilizer Conference and Exhibition.

Badawi attributed this growth to the regularity of natural gas supply, which has been directly reflected in the fertilizer industry's performance, as utilization rates at fertilizer plants rose to over 90% in 2025.

He affirmed that the ministry has overcome challenges of natural gas supplies, securing demand for the local market and industrial sectors, particularly the fertilizers sector. This helped maintain high operating rates and efficient production.

Thanks to its competitive advantages, Egypt is well-positioned to strengthen its role as a regional hub for fertilizer production and exports, particularly in the phosphate fertilizer segment, the minister stressed.

Additionally, Badawi highlighted that the country has more than 3 billion tons of phosphate ore reserves, placing it third globally in terms of reserve volume.

He also reviewed a number of strategic projects currently under development, including the phosphoric acid production complex in the New Valley and the phosphate fertilizer and chemical complex in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, led by Indorama Corporation.