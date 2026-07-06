Arab Finance: Prices of building materials and fertilizers varied on Sunday, July 5th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of investment-grade iron steel reached EGP 38,534 per ton, a daily increase of 0.8%. Likewise, Ezz Steel’s price edged up by 0.4% to EGP 40,242 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of a ton of grey cement declined by 1.7% to EGP 3,937.

Urea was priced at EGP 25,738 per ton, reflecting a daily decrease of 2.2%.

As for fertilizers, the price of ammonium sulfate rose by 1.6% to EGP 20,789 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate remained stable at EGP 25,234 per ton.