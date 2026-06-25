Arab Finance: Prices for several building materials and fertilizers varied on Wednesday, June 24th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate fell by 3.2% to EGP 19,490.

A ton of ammonium nitrate declined by 1.1% to EGP 25,151, while a ton of urea also retreated by 1.1% to EGP 25,853.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement fell by 2.2% to EGP 4,081.

Meanwhile, the investment-grade steel was priced at EGP 38,934 per ton, while the price of a ton of Ezz Steel hit EGP 40,602.