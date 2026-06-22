Arab Finance: The prices of building materials and fertilizers in the Egyptian markets increased on Sunday, June 21st, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate went up by 0.4% on a daily basis to register EGP 20,854.

Likewise, the price of ammonia nitrate rose by 0.1% to EGP 25,469 per ton.

A ton of urea was priced at EGP 26,275, reflecting a daily increase of 0.4%.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement jumped by 1.6% to EGP 4,035.

On a daily basis, the price of investment-grade steel rose by 1.5% to EGP 38,429 per ton.

Finally, Ezz Steel reached EGP 39,822 per ton, marking a daily increase of 0.6%.