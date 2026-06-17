Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials recorded mixed movements in the Egyptian market on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, according to data released by the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Fertilizer prices continued to rise, with the price of a ton of ammonium sulfate increasing to EGP 20,240. The product recorded a daily rise of 16.9%, a monthly increase of 2.3%, and an annual gain of 26.4%.

The price of a ton of ammonium nitrate climbed to EGP 25,724.30, reflecting a daily increase of 3%, a monthly rise of 7.7%, and an annual increase of 18.8%.

Meanwhile, the price of a ton of 46.5% urea reached EGP 26,517.60, up 3.7% on a daily basis, 6.8% month-on-month (MoM), and 18.7% compared to the same period last year.

In the construction materials segment, the price of a ton of gray cement rose to EGP 4,089.40, marking a daily increase of 2.4%. Cement prices were also up 0.7% from the previous month and 3.2% year-on-year (YoY).

By contrast, iron prices moved lower during the session. The price of a ton of investment-grade iron declined by 0.6% day-on-day to EGP 38,287.80, although it remained higher by 1.7% on a monthly basis and 1.2% compared to a year earlier.

Similarly, the price of a ton of Ezz steel fell 0.6% to EGP 39,778.30. The decline came alongside a monthly decrease of 0.4%, while prices remained marginally higher by 0.3% YoY.