Egypt's pharmaceutical industry continues to strengthen its position as one of the country's leading industrial sectors, driven by rising domestic demand, expanding manufacturing capacity, and growing export performance. In 2025, the market recorded strong financial growth, while local production met most of the domestic consumption.

Ongoing efforts by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) to expand innovation, localize pharmaceutical manufacturing, and increase exports are supporting the country's ambition to become a regional pharmaceutical hub and rank among the world's top pharmaceutical markets by 2030.

In this factsheet, we will explore the performance of Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector in 2025, highlighting its size, global position, and exports.

Egypt's pharmaceutical market reached EGP 422 billion (approximately $8.5 billion) in 2025, representing around 4 billion pharmaceutical units sold during the year. The market recorded a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in financial value, while its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) reached approximately 15%, nearly twice the global average.

Egypt advanced from 30th place globally in 2024 to 26th in 2025 in terms of pharmaceutical market size. Under the EDA's 2030 strategy, the country aims to rank among the world's top 20 pharmaceutical markets by the end of the decade. Regulatory reforms and initiatives to accelerate market entry for innovative medicines have also positioned Egypt among the world's 15 fastest countries in providing access to innovative pharmaceutical treatments.

Local pharmaceutical manufacturing currently supplies approximately 91% of Egypt's domestic pharmaceutical consumption, reducing dependence on imported finished medicines. As part of its localization strategy, Egypt plans to manufacture the top 50 imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which account for around 78% of total human pharmaceutical raw material imports.

The number of pharmaceutical products available in the domestic market has also increased from approximately 8,500 to more than 10,000, supported by expanded production of biological and orphan drugs.

Pharmaceutical exports reached nearly $1 billion in 2025, making the sector the third-fastest-growing industrial exporter in Egypt, with a 22% YoY growth rate, following building materials and furniture. Exports reached around 170 markets, with Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Iraq as Egypt’s top importers. The country targets raising pharmaceutical exports to $3 billion by 2030, including approximately $1.34 billion destined for African markets.

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