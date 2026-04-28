Arab Finance: Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem held talks with Fumio Iwai, Japan’s Ambassador to Cairo, to review existing Japanese investments in Egypt, expansion plans, and available opportunities across key industrial sectors, as per a statement.

Hashem highlighted the automotive sector as a priority area for collaboration, noting that Japanese companies, particularly Nissan, can benefit from incentives offered under Egypt’s Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP). The program targets the production of 100,000 vehicles annually by 2030, alongside the expansion of feeder industries.

He added that opportunities also extend to the pharmaceutical sector, including medical devices and equipment, as well as the electronics industry, given Japan’s global expertise.

The ministry is seeking to leverage Japan’s experience in technology localization and industrial development to support Egypt’s broader industrial strategy, he noted, pointing to Egypt’s geographic location and network of trade agreements as key advantages, enabling faster access to African and Middle Eastern markets, in addition to a skilled workforce and investment-friendly legislation.

For his part, Iwai said Japan is looking to expand economic cooperation with Egypt and deepen bilateral relations. He noted that current Japanese investments are concentrated in automotive manufacturing and components, home appliances, renewable energy, water treatment equipment, and green industries.

Iwai added that several Japanese companies are exploring opportunities in the Egyptian market and are interested in building on the experience of existing Japanese investors. He said the Japanese embassy in Cairo will continue to facilitate communication between business communities in both countries to support increased cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.