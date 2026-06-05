Arab Finance: Credit Agricole Egypt has launched its new "Break" offer for credit cardholders, allowing customers to pay for purchases in installments over up to 12 months without interest and with reduced administrative fees, as per an emailed press release.

The offer enables customers to make purchases inside and outside Egypt through point-of-sale transactions or online shopping and convert eligible transactions into installments.

It applies to both domestic and international transactions conducted during June 2026, with a minimum transaction value of EGP 3,000.

The offer is available on primary and supplementary Credit Agricole Egypt credit cards, including both existing and newly issued cards, excluding corporate cards.

Customers can request the installment service through the bank's customer service center until June 29th, 2026.

The launch of the "Break" offer reflects the bank’s commitment to providing flexible and innovative banking solutions that meet customers' evolving needs and enhance the credit card experience by offering greater convenience in managing payments and everyday purchases.

Via Break, customers will also continue to earn reward points on local and international purchases through its Happy Points loyalty program.