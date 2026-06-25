Arab Finance: Egypt-based fintech MNT-Halan is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) as early as this year, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The MENA region’s first fintech unicorn is working with Citigroup and EFG Hermes to manage the potential offering.

The IPO is expected to value MNT-Halan at between $900 million and $1 billion, the sources revealed.

Earlier this month, Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking concluded its role as financial advisor to MNT-Halan on its latest capital-raising round, which raised the fintech firm's valuation to $1.4 billion.

In December 2025, MNT-Halan launched the Halan AZ Real Estate Fund, a real estate investment fund licensed and approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). The fund offers individual and institutional investors digital access to real estate investment opportunities.