Arab Finance: Toyota Egypt Group announced its entry into Egypt’s electric vehicle market with the launch of two fully electric models, the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, marking the company’s first move into the local electric mobility segment after 45 years of operations in the country, as per an emailed press release.

The launch includes the Toyota bZ4X under the Toyota brand and the Lexus RZ under the Lexus luxury brand, as the company expands its portfolio in line with Egypt’s efforts to support lower-emission transportation solutions.

Toyota Egypt Group said the move reflects its focus on supporting the country’s transition toward electric mobility while introducing charging and after-sales services for electric vehicle customers.

Both models are built on Toyota’s global e-TNGA platform and feature battery systems developed in Japan. The Toyota bZ4X is offered in two variants, including the Sport Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and Premier All-Wheel Drive (AWD), both powered by a 73 kWh battery developed through a partnership between Toyota and Panasonic.

The company said the bZ4X supports DC fast charging in around 30 minutes, while charging from 20% to 80% takes about four and a half hours. The vehicle offers a driving range of up to 567 kilometers under the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

In terms of performance, the Sport FWD variant generates 224 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.4 seconds, while the Premier AWD version produces 343 horsepower and reaches 100 kilometers per hour in 5.1 seconds.

Toyota also equipped the model with its X-MODE off-road driving system, Multi-Terrain Select, and GRIP Control Mode, alongside the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 safety suite, which includes driver assistance and braking technologies.

The company added that the battery is designed to retain at least 70% of its efficiency after 10 years of use.

Meanwhile, the Lexus RZ is available in two grades, including the Executive e350 FWD and the F Sport e550 AWD. The model is powered by a 77 kWh battery and offers a driving range of up to 508 kilometers for the FWD version and 450 kilometers for the AWD version under WLTP standards.

The Lexus RZ supports AC charging of up to 22 kW, reducing home charging time to around three hours, while DC fast charging takes approximately 30 minutes.

The RZ 550e F Sport delivers 408 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.4 seconds, while the Executive grade generates 224 horsepower with a 7.5-second acceleration time.

Toyota Egypt Group said the AWD version also features steer-by-wire technology with a yoke-style steering wheel, alongside Interactive Manual Drive and the DIRECT4 torque distribution system.

The vehicle includes a 14-inch central display, ambient lighting, and a 3D Digital Panoramic Monitor System. Safety features are integrated through the Lexus Safety Sense 3+ suite, including Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Pre-Collision System technologies.

The company said both Toyota and Lexus electric models will be delivered with emergency tire repair kits, Type 1 and Type 2 chargers, and a home charging unit for a limited period.

Toyota Egypt Group also announced an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty covering the battery, electric motors, and main power unit for both brands, in addition to a five-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty on the remaining vehicle components.