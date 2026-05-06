Stellantis has opened a vehicle dismantling centre in Morocco, its ​first in the Middle ⁠East and Africa region, as the owner of ‌Peugeot and Jeep looks to tap the country's growing market for reused ​auto parts, it said on Wednesday.

Rising prices and reduced availability of raw ​materials, as well as ​environmental costs to extract them, are pushing manufacturers and regulators to reuse and recycle more.

Here are the ⁠details of the centre:

* Stellantis invested 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) in the centre, which can dismantle up to 10,000 vehicles per year.

* Casablanca is Stellantis' third vehicle dismantling centre worldwide, ​after Turin ‌in Italy and ⁠Sao Paulo ⁠in Brazil.

* The centre is designed to serve Morocco and West ​Africa.

* The site's main activities are ‌sourcing end-of-life vehicles, dismantling, selling used parts ⁠and collecting parts for recycling.

* The dismantled parts will mainly be sold in Morocco.

* The Moroccan market for reused parts could reach 5 billion dirhams ($544 million) by 2030, Jean Christophe Bertrand, senior vice president for Stellantis Middle East & Africa Parts and Services, told journalists.

* Morocco has around 4.7 million vehicles in use and more than 17,000 reach end of ‌life each year, he added.

* "We have plenty of ⁠profit pools in the Middle East and Africa, ​and what we are doing in Morocco could be an opportunity to grow our business in many places," Bertrand said.

* ​Earlier this ‌year, Morocco surpassed South Africa as the continent's ⁠largest vehicle producer. ($1 = 0.8484 ​euros)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Mark Potter)