Arab Finance: Valu, through its specialized arm Valu Shift, partnered with ElTawkeel.com to launch Egypt's first fully integrated digital automotive e-commerce platform focused on the new car segment, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership aims to provide customers with a single platform where they can browse, book, pay for, and finance new vehicles.

By integrating Valu Shift into the ElTawkeel.com platform, the collaboration aims to move away from traditional dealership processes toward a more unified digital model designed to reduce friction between buyers and financing providers while improving pricing transparency and access to financing services.

Through the platform, customers can browse available new car models, compare vehicles using detailed comparison tools, and access official pricing information. The system also allows users to obtain financing pre-approval within one hour.

Mostafa El-Sahn, Chief Risk Officer of Valu, said: “Through our partnership with ElTawkeel.com, Valu Shift, enables customers to receive financing pre-approvals within just one hour, delivering a fully digital and documented journey that removes the need to move between multiple entities to complete a vehicle purchase. By embedding financing directly within the new car-buying experience, we are simplifying a traditionally complex process while advancing greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility across Egypt’s automotive market.”

Meanwhile, Ali Shaaban, Founder of ElTawkeel.com, noted: "Our goal is to provide a transparent and integrated buying experience. We believe true digital transformation in this sector requires the integration of sales, financing, and insurance within one system, which is exactly what we have built at ElTawkeel.com."