Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the inauguration of the New Delta project on the Sheikh Zayed Axis in Giza, with total investments of EGP 800 billion, according to a statement.

El-Sisi emphasized that the project reflects the government’s joint efforts as well as active participation from the private sector, with 150 companies working in agricultural production, in addition to hundreds of companies involved in other activities.

The project’s implementation cost ranged between EGP 350,000 and EGP 400,000 per feddan, while the development included the construction of around 12,000 kilometers of new roads.

During his speech, the president addressed the challenge of providing the water required for the project by collecting agricultural drainage water from the lands of the Delta governorates after subjecting it to tertiary treatment. This was followed by establishing and lining two routes: the Northern Route and the Eastern Route, each extending 150 kilometers.

Transporting the treated water against the natural geographical slope required the establishment of 19 main pumping stations to irrigate nearly 2.2 million feddans, he noted. The project also involved the construction of power stations with a combined capacity of around 2,000 megawatts (MW) to support operations.

The project is expected to offer around two million job opportunities.

The president also stressed the importance of expanding domestic agricultural production to reduce reliance on imports, noting that Egypt currently imports between 14 million and 17 million tons of feed annually, in addition to significant wheat imports.

He added that agricultural expansion efforts are continuing through a series of national projects in Minya, Beni Suef, Kom Ombo, Toshka, East Oweinat, and Sinai as part of the state’s broader food security and development strategy.