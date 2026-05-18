MUSCAT: Oman Petroleum and Energy Show 2026 and Oman Sustainability Week 2026 will open on Monday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, bringing together government entities, international energy companies, investors, policymakers, innovators and sustainability experts for one of the region’s largest integrated energy and sustainability gatherings.

The three-day event reflects Oman’s efforts to balance energy security, industrial growth, environmental protection and long-term sustainability objectives. Hosting both events at a single venue is expected to strengthen cooperation between the energy and sustainability sectors while reinforcing the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a regional hub for dialogue, innovation and investment in future-focused industries.

This year’s Oman Sustainability Week is being held under the theme “Sustainability in Action: Innovation, Investment, Impact”, highlighting the importance of converting sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes through technology, collaboration and strategic investment.

Meanwhile, the Oman Petroleum and Energy Show is taking place under the theme “Success Through Collaboration: Achieving a Sustainable Energy Future”, focusing on the role of partnerships, innovation and integrated industrial efforts in addressing global energy sector transformations.

The event programme includes conferences, certified professional development sessions, technical workshops, roundtable discussions, investor networking forums and field visits aimed at encouraging knowledge exchange, strategic cooperation and new business opportunities at regional and international levels.

Conference sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including energy security, carbon emissions reduction, liquefied natural gas, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, circular economy strategies, biodiversity, climate resilience and future mobility solutions.

Senior executives and industry leaders will also participate in strategic discussions on production growth, carbon competitiveness, cost optimisation, green investment and the commercialisation of clean technologies.

A major feature of Oman Sustainability Week 2026 is the International Resources and Technology for Sustainability Conference, which will focus on renewable energy, hydrogen, water security, biodiversity conservation and sustainable investment pathways.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers conference, held alongside the exhibition, will showcase the latest developments in upstream technologies, enhanced oil recovery, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), digital transformation and integrated energy systems.

The event will additionally spotlight sustainable mobility through exhibitions of electric vehicles and future transport technologies, as well as site visits offering participants direct exposure to renewable energy projects, circular economy initiatives and smart infrastructure developments across Oman.

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