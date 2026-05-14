The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM) has announced a landmark collaboration with Lenovo and ClimeCo to enable sustainable industrial operations for Lenovo’s expanding manufacturing presence in Saudi Arabia.

As Lenovo establishes one of its largest global manufacturing operations in the Kingdom, the partnership will ensure that the company’s industrial growth is supported by a structured emissions management and offset strategy, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Through VCM’s carbon market expertise and ClimeCo’s industry-leading decarbonisation capabilities, Lenovo will address its operational emissions through carbon credits, helping advance verified, high-integrity carbon projects within the Kingdom.

This collaboration connects industrial expansion with efforts to manage environmental impact, including supporting Lenovo’s sustainability strategy, and helping to enable local economic benefits. By channeling carbon finance into the Kingdom’s voluntary carbon market ecosystem, the partnership supports a more sustainable industrialisation while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s broader climate and economic ambitions.

VCM will provide market infrastructure and advisory support to structure and facilitate the carbon credit strategy, ensuring alignment with international standards and best practices. As a recognized climate strategy leader, and a long-standing carbon offset partner to Lenovo, ClimeCo will work with Lenovo to enable a comprehensive, transparent, and credible approach to their industrial sustainability.

CEO at VCM Fadi Saadeh commented: “This partnership demonstrates that industrial growth and climate leadership can advance together. As Lenovo establishes one of its largest global manufacturing operations in the Kingdom, we are proud to enable a carbon strategy that embeds sustainability at the core of this expansion. Importantly, this collaboration reinforces the accelerating development of high-integrity carbon credit projects within Saudi Arabia. We are seeing tangible market demand for credits generated in the Kingdom, projects that deliver measurable emissions management while creating local environmental and economic value.

"At VCM, building a robust domestic carbon ecosystem has been central to our mission. Partnerships such as this with Lenovo, VCM, and ClimeCo are connecting global industry with locally generated carbon solutions and helping to ensure that Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation is powered by a credible and growing voluntary carbon market.”

Director of Services and Solution Group at Lenovo Saudi Arabia Saeed Basweidan said: “Lenovo is firmly committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and to embedding sustainability across our entire value chain. This means designing and manufacturing technology responsibly, investing in more efficient and resilient operations, and working closely with partners and governments to support long‑term economic development. Through this partnership, we are reinforcing our commitment to a more sustainable future for all by helping industry expand in a more responsible way, while contributing to Saudi Arabia’s broader economic transformation and environmental ambitions.”

President and CEO of ClimeCo William Flederbach said: “In fast-growing industrial markets, delivering measurable emissions solutions is no longer optional. This collaboration provides a concrete framework to enable effective emissions management across large-scale manufacturing.”

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