Damac Digital has announced that its planned IT capacity landbank has reached 6,000MW across 13+ countries and a planned portfolio of 35+ sites, positioning it as one of the fastest-scaling global digital infrastructure platforms serving hyperscale cloud, AI and sovereign compute demand.

Damac Digital is a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai and a wholly owned subsidiary of the global luxury developer Damac Group.

Speaking on the sidelines of Datacloud Congress in Cannes, Hussain Sajwani, Founder of Damac Group, said: "AI is an infrastructure race. The next generation of computing needs land, power, fibre, capital and construction certainty. Damac Digital brings those capabilities together in one platform."

The company's landbank spans North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East - including the US, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, the Nordic region, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - giving Damac Digital a presence across the markets where AI workloads, cloud adoption and national digital infrastructure requirements are rapidly expanding.

Damac Digital has signed partnerships with five global hyperscalers, with capacity being developed for large-scale cloud, AI and enterprise workloads. Eight sites are expected to be operational by end-2026.

The company is targeting more than 700MW of operational capacity across 14+ sites by Q1 2027, and a target of 2GW operational capacity by the end of Q1 2028.

"The bottlenecks in this industry are clear: land, power, regulation, financing and speed," said Sajwani.

“We are solving those bottlenecks by combining Damac's capital strength, construction capability and global execution discipline. With a geographic footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Damac Digital is building the capacity that the AI era requires," he added.

Over the past five months alone, Damac Digital has broken ground on 10 new sites, leveraging its accelerated development model and ability to move quickly across complex real estate, utility, permitting and construction environments.

Damac Digital's model is built around the developer DNA of Damac Group. The company combines site acquisition, power access, design, construction, capital deployment and delivery management within a vertically integrated structure. This enables Damac Digital to move from land purchase to live operations in as little as 12 months in Asia, a speed advantage the company sees as critical in markets where AI and cloud demand is moving faster than traditional infrastructure cycles.

A founder-led and privately backed structure also allows Damac Digital to move ahead of demand, develop strategically located campuses, and reduce dependency on third-party project financing. For hyperscalers and cloud customers, this means greater certainty on delivery timelines, power-readiness and phased expansion capacity.

Damac Digital's facilities are being developed to support the requirements of next-generation digital workloads, including high-density AI compute, GPU clusters, hyperscale cloud deployments, enterprise transformation, low-latency applications and sovereign digital infrastructure.

With over 90% of its data centers designed with liquid cooling infrastructure, Damac Digital's facilities are built to support the latest generation of AI accelerators, including NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform.

The company is also working with local stakeholders across markets to align its projects with national AI strategies, data sovereignty goals and long-term digital economy growth. Supported by a current team of more than 600 employees — spanning design, procurement, construction, operations and other support functions — across three continents, Damac Digital is accelerating its global delivery programme.

"The bottlenecks in this industry are clear: land, power, regulation, financing and speed," Sajwani said.

"We are solving those bottlenecks by combining Damac's capital strength, construction capability and global execution discipline. With a geographic footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Damac Digital is building the capacity that the AI era requires," he added.

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