Muscat – Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicates that total mobile telecommunications subscriptions in Oman reached 8,222,037 by the end of April 2026. This figure represents a 2% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Key findings regarding subscription trends include:

Market Contractions: Fixed 5G subscriptions saw a marginal decline of 2% (210,952). Furthermore, fixed 4G subscriptions fell by 68% (6,672), and Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) services decreased by 26% (9,304). Other connectivity methods, including Ethernet and leased lines, also declined by 7% to 729 subscriptions.

Fixed 5G subscriptions saw a marginal decline of 2% (210,952). Furthermore, fixed 4G subscriptions fell by 68% (6,672), and Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) services decreased by 26% (9,304). Other connectivity methods, including Ethernet and leased lines, also declined by 7% to 729 subscriptions. Mobile Services: Post-paid active mobile subscriptions rose by 5% to 1,298,229, while pre-paid subscriptions experienced a slight decline of 1%, totalling 5,240,248.

Post-paid active mobile subscriptions rose by 5% to 1,298,229, while pre-paid subscriptions experienced a slight decline of 1%, totalling 5,240,248. IoT Connectivity: Subscriptions for Internet of Things (machine-to-machine) services saw notable growth of 8%, reaching 1,683,560.

Subscriptions for Internet of Things (machine-to-machine) services saw notable growth of 8%, reaching 1,683,560. Broadband Connectivity: Total active subscriptions for mobile broadband increased to 5,428,965. Meanwhile, fixed broadband subscriptions grew by 1% to reach 590,252.

Total active subscriptions for mobile broadband increased to 5,428,965. Meanwhile, fixed broadband subscriptions grew by 1% to reach 590,252. Technology Adoption: Fibre optic subscriptions for homes and establishments grew by 7% to 361,078. Satellite internet subscriptions recorded a significant increase of 198%, reaching 1,517.