SHARJAH: Total number of business licenses issued and renewed in Sharjah in the first half of 2026 reached 38,169, with a growth rate of 2% compared to the same period last year, according to a report issued by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) for achievements in the first half of the year.

The SEDD, which revealed the most important developments and events witnessed by the economic sectors and the measures and efforts taken by the Department in all sectors and activities, showed that the number of licenses issued reached 4,597, with a growth rate of 5% during this period of 2026, while the number of renewed licenses reached 33,572, with a growth rate of 2% compared to the same period last year.

This report provides a comprehensive tool for those dealing with the economic sectors in the emirate, and highlight the most important results achieved. Such thing confirms SEDD’s efforts aimed at reaching a balanced and sustainable economic performance, and enhancing business continuity in various fields.

When discussing the distribution of issued licenses by type, commercial licenses reached 2,514 ones, followed by professional licenses with a total of 1,407 licenses for the same period. Then, industrial licenses hit a number of 276 licenses, while Eitimad licenses came fourth with 233 licenses. Also, e-commerce licenses hit a total of 167 licenses.

As for the renewed licenses in the first half of 2026, the renewed commercial licenses reached 21,619 licenses, followed by professional licenses with a total of 9,479 licenses, then industrial licenses with a total of 1,854 licenses. Also, Eitimad licenses came fourth with 413 licenses, while e-commerce licenses came with a total of 207 licenses, with a growth rate of 52% compared to the first half of last year.

According to the geographical distribution of licenses issued during the first half of this year by branch, the number of licenses issued at the main center of the Department reached 2156 licenses, followed by the Industrial Areas Branch with an average of 1492 licenses, then the Central Region Branch with 484 licenses, while the number of licenses at the Khor Fakkan Branch reached 271 licenses. In addition, Kalba Branch recorded 157 licenses, whereas Dibba Al Hisn Branch recorded 37 licenses.

As for the renewed business licenses by branch, the Industrial Areas branch topped the list with approximately 14,989 licenses, followed by the main center with 12,675 licenses. On the other hand, the Central Region branch recorded a number of 3,279 licenses, whereas Khor Fakkan branch hit a number of 1,342 licenses. Also, Kalba branch recorded 1,051 licenses, while Dibba Al Hisn branch completed 236 licenses.

Furthermore, SEDD is committed to working with traders and consumers to establish a fair relationship between the two parties. Therefore, the Department communicates with consumers in the markets of Sharjah through all possible means to raise their awareness and inform them of their basic rights by providing platforms, websites, and continuous field visits. Such thing resulted at attaining a total number of 90,106 transactions in commercial control transactions during the first half of 2026.

When highlighting the field of commercial protection, SEDD recorded a total number of 12,429 commercial protection complaints during the first half of this year. In details, the largest share was for consumer protection complaints with a number of 11,134 complaints, followed by commercial fraud complaints, that reached 795 complaints, while the number of service agent complaints amounted to 500 ones.

Commenting on this, Hamad Ali Abdulla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, said that the economic indicators confirm the continued investment momentum and sustainable growth witnessed by the Emirate, noting that these results reflect the confidence of the business community and investors in the promising economic opportunities that Sharjah provides in various sectors.

He stressed that Sharjah’s economy has shown exceptional resilience and a high capacity for growth during the first half of this year, even in light of the surrounding geopolitical tensions and regional challenges, confirming that the Emirate has succeeded in turning challenges into real opportunities for growth, thanks to the diversification of its economy, the development of its infrastructure, and the continuation of development and construction projects in various cities of the Emirate.

He added that Sharjah will continue to consolidate its position as one of the most prominent investment destinations in the region, based on a diversified economy, growth-supporting policies, an effective partnership between the public and private sectors, in addition to the continuous development of legislation and services that stimulate the business environment.