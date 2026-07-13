ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for business and investment, supported by an advanced economic ecosystem and flexible regulatory policies that have reinforced investor confidence and fostered private sector growth.

Indicators show that the momentum in business formation remains strong, reinforcing expectations of continued robust performance in the coming period within a business environment capable of attracting long-term investments and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

The sustained performance of the business sector reflects Abu Dhabi’s success in providing a competitive investment environment based on ease of doing business, streamlined procedures, and advanced digital services, alongside modern regulatory and legislative frameworks that keep pace with economic developments and meet the expectations of investors from around the world.

Data for the first quarter of this year indicate continued expansion of economic activity across various sectors. Professional licenses recorded growth of 193%, commercial licenses increased by 20%, while licenses related to the agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sector rose by 5%, reflecting the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economic base and the broadening of investment opportunities across the emirate.

The data also showed that growth extended across all regions of the emirate. Al Ain recorded the highest growth rate in new economic licenses at 58%, followed by Al Dhafra at 28%, and Abu Dhabi City at 18%, underscoring continued balanced economic development and expanding investment activity throughout the emirate.

The industrial sector continues to strengthen its role as one of the key drivers of economic diversification. A total of 34 new industrial facilities entered the production phase, while the number of industrial establishments commencing operations increased by 3%, enhancing the emirate’s production capacity, strengthening supply chains, and supporting the objectives of the industrial strategy.

During the past year, Abu Dhabi also witnessed strong momentum in future-focused sectors, with the number of artificial intelligence and advanced technology companies increasing by 22.3%, reflecting growing investor confidence in the emirate’s innovation-driven economy.

Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Abu Dhabi has successfully established a business environment that attracts high-quality investments and companies seeking growth and expansion.

He noted that the continued rise in new economic licenses demonstrates the strength of the emirate’s economic ecosystem and its ability to sustain growth while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness both regionally and globally.

Al Mansoori said that the continued positive momentum reflects growing investor confidence across various sectors, particularly the industrial sector, supported by a package of regulatory initiatives. These include extending the validity period of industrial licenses to provide investors with greater flexibility during the establishment and development stages, in addition to the ongoing enhancement of digital services and improvements in procedural efficiency.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority continues to develop the business ecosystem in line with global best practices by strengthening governance and compliance and updating regulatory procedures, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for high-quality investments and a global business hub.

As part of efforts to support entrepreneurship, flexible licensing continues to contribute to economic diversification. Freelance licenses grew by 261%, "Abu Dhabi Trader" licenses increased by 17%, and "Mubdia" ("Creative") licenses rose by 15%, reflecting increasing demand for flexible business models and their role in empowering small business owners and independent professionals.

Commercial activity indicators also point to the vitality of the local market. Commercial advertisements increased by 26%, promotional campaigns rose by 2%, and active business licenses grew by 12%, reinforcing indicators of business sustainability and companies’ confidence in continuing to expand within the emirate.

The momentum has not been limited to growth in business licensing; it has also been reflected in Abu Dhabi’s continued success in attracting leading global investment institutions, highlighting growing confidence in the emirate’s business environment.

This year has seen several international firms announce the establishment of offices in Abu Dhabi, including PEN Capital, Blue Owl Capital, and Hillhouse Investment, a move that underscores the emirate’s growing status as a global center for asset management and alternative investments, as well as a key platform for international financial institutions seeking access to regional markets.

The growing presence of global companies further reinforces the positive trends reflected in the increase in economic licenses and demonstrates that interest in Abu Dhabi now extends beyond the establishment of new businesses to include the relocation of international financial and investment institutions choosing the emirate as the base for their regional operations.

This supports Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification objectives and further strengthens its position on the global investment map.