Egypt's current ​account deficit ⁠more than doubled to $5.1 billion in ‌the January-March quarter from $2.3 billion a ​year earlier, central bank data showed on ​Sunday.

* Net ​foreign direct investment inflows edged down to $3.7 billion from $3.8 billion in ⁠the same period of 2025.

* The central bank attributed the wider July-March current account deficit mainly ​to ‌a larger merchandise ⁠trade ⁠deficit, partly offset by higher remittances, tourism revenue ​and Suez Canal receipts.

* ‌Remittances from Egyptians working ⁠abroad rose to $12.8 billion from $9.3 billion in the same quarter last year.

* Tourism revenue increased to $4.2 billion from $3.8 billion in the same period last year.

* Suez Canal revenues rose to $1 billion from $800 ‌million a year earlier.

* Oil imports increased ⁠to $5.7 billion in the ​same quarter, from $4.8 billion a year earlier, while exports rose slightly ​to $1.6 billion ‌from $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Eman ⁠Abouhassira Editing by ​Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Goodman )