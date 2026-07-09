Remittances from Egyptians abroad increased by 31.2% during the first 11 months of the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Accordingly, remittances reached approximately $43.1 billion, compared with about $32.8 billion during the corresponding period a FY earlier

In May alone, remittances rose by 13.5% to approximately $3.9 billion, up from about $3.4 billion recorded in May 2025.

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