Arab Finance: Tourism Urbanization Company has applied to list its shares on the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) market of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), as per a disclosure.

The EGX received the listing application and is reviewing the submitted documents to ensure they are complete before referring the file to the Listing Committee for consideration, in line with the applicable listing procedures.

According to the application, the company is seeking to list its issued capital of EGP 65.013 million, comprising 6.501 million shares with a par value of EGP 10 each.

The listing application announcement will remain published for five business days from July 8th, in accordance with Article (20) of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Listing and Delisting Rules, their implementing procedures, and any amendments.