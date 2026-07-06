Savanna Uganda, a pioneering telecommunications company, today announces its official entry into the African mobile network landscape as the newest Mobile Network Operator (MNO) serving Uganda and the broader East African region. Building on its successful leadership in the Fixed Broadband market, including a dominant share of the Uganda FTTH (Fiber to the Home) segment, Savanna Uganda now extends its innovative unlimited data and voice proposition to mobile customers.

Groundbreaking unlimited voice and data model

Savanna Uganda unveils an ambitious Unlimited Voice and Data model, available across Kampala and Greater Kampala, with a flexible, customer-centric approach. For a small incremental price, customers can add SIM cards to their home or office fiber billing plans, enabling seamless, unlimited data consumption across all footprints of operation. This model empowers households and businesses to unify their fixed and mobile connectivity, delivering one bill, one experience, and unlimited potential.

A page in Africa’s digital future

Unlimited data and voice across mobile services in Kampala and Greater Kampala. Simple, scalable pricing with multiple SIMs tied to a single fiber-based billing plan. Expanded coverage and reliable performance designed to complement Savanna Uganda’s fiber footprint and to accelerate digital inclusion.

Alex Wanyoike, CEO of Savanna Fibre Uganda, stated: “Today marks a transformative moment for Savanna Fibre Uganda and for the people and businesses we serve. We are proud to extend our robust fiber-driven customer model into mobile, delivering truly unlimited voice and data at an affordable incremental price. By integrating SIMs with home and office fiber plans, we create a seamless, scalable, and dependable connectivity experience that empowers every footprint in our operating area. This launch accelerates Uganda’s digital adoption and sets a new standard for value, simplicity, and performance in Africa’s telecom landscape.”

About Savanna Uganda

Savanna Uganda is a leading telecommunications innovator focused on delivering high-quality, affordable connectivity solutions across Uganda. With a proven track record of market leadership in FTTH, the company is expanding its portfolio to include mobile services, unifying fixed and mobile networks under a customer-centric, unlimited-value model. Savanna Uganda is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to connect people, homes, and businesses across Africa.

Availability

Mobile Unlimited Voice and Data services are currently launching in Kampala and Greater Kampala, with plans to expand to additional footprints across Uganda and the East African region. Customers can add SIM cards to existing fiber billing plans at the introductory incremental price outlined in the company’s current promotions.

For media queries, contact: media@savanna.co.ug

For more information, visit Savanna Uganda’s official site: https://www.savanna.co.ug



Source: Savanna Uganda launches mobile network,expanding beyond fibre broadband

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