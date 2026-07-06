The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced significant progress in the construction of two flagship projects within its real estate portfolio, Sharjah Sustainable City and Ajwan Khorfakkan - with the work on key additional community facilities nearing the final stages.

This come alongside the launch of a major new education partnership that will bring a K-12 school, running from Kindergarten to Grade 12, to the Sharjah Sustainable City community.

Sharjah Sustainable City, a joint venture between Shurooq and Diamond Developers, is aimed at promoting a sustainable living lifestyle that is compatible with the future. The development provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation.

Its other project, Ajwan sets a new standard for luxury living, redefining modern life in the picturesque city of Khorfakkan on Sharjah's East Coast.

Spanning 65,269 sq m, it enhances Khorfakkan's allure with six buildings housing 185 apartments, two adult swimming pools, a kid’s pool, a scenic waterfront, and a variety of amenities, dining, and retail spaces.

Ajwan also boasts a spectacular 15,000 sqm water park featuring an artificial wave pool, thrilling slides, and winding water passages, adding to the coastal charm of Khorfakkan.

Shurooq said construction of key additional community facilities across its Sharjah Sustainable City development continues to move forward, approaching their final stages.

Work on the 15,224-sq-ft community mosque, designed to accommodate 650 worshippers, stands 70% completed, while the football field and the multi-use games area (MUGA) courts, which include tennis, basketball and volleyball facilities, are nearing completion.

Once ready, the football field will measures 83 by 65 m, while the MUGA courts span 64 by 19 m.

In addition to these facility milestones, the community’s dedicated supermarket recently opened its doors, thus reinforcing Sharjah Sustainable City’s vision of a connected, self-sustaining lifestyle destination, it added.

Adding to this momentum, Shurooq has signed an agreement with Sanam Group to develop a new American curriculum K-12 school within Sharjah Sustainable City, in a project expected to attract investments of up to $50 million over the coming years.

The campus will accommodate approximately 2,435 students from kindergarten through to Grade 12 on a 29,275-sq-m plot in the Um Fanain/Al Ruqa Al Hamra area, under a 35-year agreement. The school is planned to feature modern classrooms, science and robotics laboratories, three libraries, arts studios, a black box theatre, and a 500-seat multi-purpose hall, alongside sports amenities including an indoor sports hall, football pitch, and swimming pools.

On the Ajwan Khorfakkan project, Shurooq said the group’s integrated waterfront destination on the UAE's East Coast too continued to gain momentum in June with several important milestones.

Construction continues to advance steadily across the development, with significant progress achieved on foundation, piling, marine and waterfront works, stated the developer.

At the same time, strong market demand and sustained sales momentum continue to reinforce Ajwan Khorfakkan's position as one of the UAE's most distinctive waterfront destinations, it added.

On the significant milestone, Khalid Deemas, Senior Director, Shurooq Real Estate development, said: “The progress across Sharjah Sustainable City and Ajwan Khorfakkan reflects our commitment to delivering vibrant, sustainable communities that meet the evolving needs of residents and investors.”

“From expanding community amenities and education infrastructure to advancing our waterfront developments, each milestone brings us closer to creating destinations that offer long-term value and contribute to Sharjah's continued growth,” he added.

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