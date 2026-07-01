The UAE leads the GCC in confirmed construction demand with 700 projects, supported by a broad base of active, near-term developments, according to a report by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI).

The estimated value of these projects stands at $138 billion, the chamber said in its latest Abu Dhabi construction sector report.

Saudi Arabia follows closely, with a strong, confirmed pipeline of 628 execution-ready projects valued at $168 billion.

Oman forms a second tier with moderate confirmed activity at 85 projects worth $19 billion.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead the GCC primary construction demand. The kingdom's project pipeline is valued at $89.5 billion with 78 projects. The UAE has 129 projects valued at $50.1 billion.

Meanwhile, construction activity across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) remains resilient, supported by large public investment programmes and post‑conflict rebuilding in selected markets.

According to the report, Abu Dhabi's upstream supply and midstream processing remain solid, with most value creation now happening downstream, in engineered and ready‑to‑install construction systems.

These include high‑specification mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) solutions, control systems, and industrialised building methods. This trend is supported by growing adoption of modular and prefabricated construction, low‑carbon materials, AI‑enabled project controls, and fully digital delivery models.

"Abu Dhabi’s construction sector is clearly evolving. Value today comes from integration, quality, and certainty of delivery, not just scale. The strong growth in private‑sector participation shows that the market is responding well to these new demands," said Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of ADCCI.

By February 2026, Abu Dhabi recorded more than 38,600 active construction licences. New business registrations rose by 66 percent year‑on‑year in 2025, while the total number of active construction members increased by 24.8 percent over the same period.

From 2019 to 2025, new construction memberships grew at a compound annual rate of nearly 28 percent.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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