The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has released a new report showing that the emirate’s construction sector is entering a new phase of growth - one that is increasingly driven by higher‑value systems, advanced delivery models, and stronger private‑sector participation.

Titled Abu Dhabi’s Construction Sector, the report highlights a clear shift away from volume‑driven construction toward more integrated, technology‑enabled, and performance‑focused project delivery. This evolution closely aligns Abu Dhabi with global construction trends.

The report forms part of ADCCI’s broader effort to deliver data‑driven intelligence that supports private‑sector growth and advances Abu Dhabi’s long‑term economic diversification objectives.

As the second sectoral study released under ADCCI’s 2025–2028 Strategy, the report reflects the growing maturity of the construction ecosystem in the emirate. It points to stronger capabilities across the value chain, better export readiness, and a more connected industrial base, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for advanced construction.

The report shows that while upstream supply and midstream processing remain solid, most value creation is now happening downstream, in engineered and ready‑to‑install construction systems.

These include high‑specification mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) solutions, control systems, and industrialised building methods. This trend is supported by growing adoption of modular and prefabricated construction, low‑carbon materials, AI‑enabled project controls, and fully digital delivery models, it stated.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of ADCCI, said: “Abu Dhabi’s construction sector is clearly evolving. Value today comes from integration, quality, and certainty of delivery, not just scale. The strong growth in private‑sector participation shows that the market is responding well to these new demands.”

“This report reflects the Chamber’s commitment to providing practical, decision‑focused insights that help businesses grow, strengthen competitiveness, and support Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for high‑value construction,” he stated.

The sector’s transformation is reflected in its growth figures. By February 2026, Abu Dhabi recorded more than 38,600 active construction licences.

New business registrations rose by 66% year‑on‑year in 2025, while the total number of active construction members increased by 24.8% over the same period. From 2019 to 2025, new construction memberships grew at a compound annual rate of nearly 28%, stated Al Marzooqi.

“Today, the sector is supported by a balanced mix of strong local firms and international players, giving Abu Dhabi depth across construction services, building materials, and manufacturing,” he added.

The ADCCI report pointed out that globally, construction activity was shifting toward fewer but more advanced projects, particularly in energy, infrastructure, utilities, and advanced industrial facilities.

These projects demand higher precision, tighter integration, and reliable delivery, areas where Abu Dhabi is showing increasing strength, it noted.

This global shift is reflected locally. Abu Dhabi’s near‑term project pipeline is led by energy developments, alongside a growing number of specialised industrial projects such as data centres and advanced manufacturing facilities.

The report also highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing export potential across the construction value chain. Key strengths range from upstream materials like clay and limestone, to midstream components such as ductwork and valves, and downstream systems including UPS solutions and Distribution boards (DBs) and Switchgear (LV panels).

Together, these capabilities position Abu Dhabi to compete internationally on quality, reliability, and integrated delivery.

These opportunities are supported by ADCCI’s Export Potential Index, which identifies priority products and target markets by linking global demand trends with Abu Dhabi’s competitive strengths, enabling faster and more focused export expansion.

Abu Dhabi’s geographic location, logistics efficiency, and industrial capacity further strengthen its ability to scale construction exports across both established and high‑growth regional markets, stated the ADCCI report.

At the same time, ongoing regulatory improvements and targeted public investment are creating a more predictable and programme‑driven construction environment. Faster digital permitting, standardised government contracting, industrial land incentives, localisation measures, and stronger sustainability and compliance requirements are all helping drive demand for high‑performance materials and integrated construction systems, it added.

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