Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the Dar al Funoon (House of the Arts) development project near Saadiyat Cultural District.

Set to open in 2030, the project will become one of the region’s largest and most technically advanced performing arts venues offering year-round artistic programming. It will include a multipurpose performance hall with more than 2,000 seats, a 3,500-seat open-air amphitheatre, a 400-seat studio theatre and a 250-seat jazz venue – with a total capacity exceeding 6,000 across its artistic spaces.

The venue will host world-leading artistic productions, providing exceptional cultural experiences for local, regional and international audiences.

Announcing the launch, HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: "Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi will serve as a permanent home for a wide range of world-class productions, including opera, ballet, theatre and other live performing arts."

"It will also foster long-term artistic residencies, international touring partnerships and co-productions with leading performing arts institutions worldwide, attracting acclaimed artists and companies, and opening new horizons for Emirati and regional talent."

Sheikh Khaled later reviewed the project’s plans and was briefed on the architectural vision for Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi, its phases of development and construction, and its advanced facilities and technical capabilities, designed according to the highest international standards to facilitate hosting leading global artistic productions.

He affirmed that investing in cultural infrastructure is a fundamental part of Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive development vision, which recognises the vital role of the arts in enhancing quality of life, reinforcing the values of openness and cultural dialogue, and building bridges of communication between peoples and cultures.

This forward-looking vision reflects the importance of culture as a strategic driver of sustainable development and a key enabler of the knowledge-based economy, he added.

Commissioned by DCT Abu Dhabi and designed by the late Frank Gehry, one of the leading figures in contemporary architecture and architect of the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi reflects an architectural vision inspired by music and the performing arts.

The landmark project will enrich the cultural landscape in Abu Dhabi and the UAE by attracting leading global artistic productions and providing a prestigious platform to showcase Emirati arts and national identity, further strengthening the UAE’s role on the international cultural and artistic stage.

Featuring a transparent façade that symbolises Abu Dhabi’s openness to creativity and cultural exchange, the project represents a significant addition to the emirate’s portfolio of world-class cultural landmarks.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi represents our long-term investment in artistic expression and reflects our comprehensive approach to cultural development. It is an approach rooted in our values, shaped by our people, and open to the world. This is a deliberate investment in the future of our cultural ecosystem, and the scale of our ambition is clear."

"Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi will be a permanent home for performance, bringing together leading artists, companies and creative talent from the UAE, the region and across the world. Through artistic residencies, international partnerships and world-class productions, it will expand opportunities for cultural exchange, inspire new generations of creatives, and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for creativity, cultural exchange and artistic excellence," he added.

The announcement of the Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi project forms part of the continued development of Saadiyat Island, which includes Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

This reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an integrated cultural ecosystem that reinforces the emirate as a global destination for culture, arts and knowledge.

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