Hassan Allam Holding, one of the largest engineering and construction companies in the Mena region, has announced that one of its key subsidiaries has secured a major contract from Diriyah Company for the development of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Residences & Mixed Use Super Block, a landmark boulevard development within the giga-project in the kingdom's ancient city.

The contract worth SAR2.7 billion ($719 million) was awarded by Diriyah Company to a joint venture of Hassan Allam Construction and UCC Saudi, reported MEED.

A key unit of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, Diriyah Company is spearheading an ambitious SAR236 billion ($63 billion) giga-project and will be responsible for transforming it into a world-class cultural, lifestyle, and tourism destination.

The new hotel project comes as part of Saudi PIF's plans to develop 40 luxury hospitality projects across its two main projects: the 14-sq-km Diriyah Project and the 62-sq-km Wadi Safar Project, a premium destination that blends lifestyle, culture and entertainment.

Spanning 241,000 sq m of built-up area, the mixed-use development will bring together the iconic 200-key Waldorf Astoria Hotel, 47 branded residences, commercial and office buildings, an integrated super basement, and a vibrant public realm, contributing to one of the kingdom's most prestigious destinations, stated Hassan Allam Holding in its LinkedIn post.

"Through our continued collaboration with Diriyah Company, we remain committed to delivering landmark developments that contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious transformation," said a spokesman for Hassan Allam Holding. "Backed by a legacy of 90 years of excellence across the Mena region, we continue to shape iconic destinations that inspire generations and stand as enduring symbols of quality, innovation, and excellence," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).