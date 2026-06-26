Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) to provide eligible UAE nationals with enhanced digital pre-approval access to Shari’a-compliant home financing solutions.

The initiative supports the UAE’s ongoing commitment to homeownership and family well-being, offering customers instant approval in principle for home financing through a fully digitised credit engine developed by ADIB.

As per UAE official data, the homeownership rate among UAE nationals reached 91% in 2025, reflecting the country’s continued focus on providing citizens with access to quality housing and long-term community stability.

Through this partnership, ADHA will provide profit-free housing finance approvals of up to AED 1.75 million, while the Abu Dhabi Islamic will supplement any additional financing required by the beneficiary.

Eligible UAE nationals will benefit from competitive, tailored financing solutions, a seamless user experience, and a streamlined journey integrated with the broader ADHA housing process.

ADIB said the collaboration reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative and digitised Islamic financing solutions that support the evolving needs of UAE nationals while contributing to the UAE’s broader vision of enhancing the quality of life and strengthening family and community well-being.

With this ADIB becomes the first bank in the country to provide instant digital pre-approval for home financing to UAE nationals in building and enhancing their homes, it stated.

The partnership enables customers with existing ADHA National Housing finance to obtain additional financing from ADIB to purchase, build, or expand their homes and existing properties, it added.

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