As Dubai advances its ambition to become one of the world's top three economic cities, efficient dispute resolution is becoming an increasingly important part of the infrastructure that underpins business confidence, investment and growth.

The DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre supports that ambition by adding to the range of dispute resolution services available through the DIFC Courts, giving businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals a confidential, cost-effective and practical route to settlement where mediation is appropriate.

Since its launch in September 2025, the Centre has provided parties with an electronic pathway to explore resolution by agreement, alongside the DIFC Courts’ established litigation services and judicial functions.

The Centre responds to growing demand from businesses for greater choice in how disputes are managed and resolved. For a global business hub, access to efficient, trusted and varied dispute resolution mechanisms is not simply a legal service; it is a competitive economic advantage.

As Dubai attracts more international businesses and investment under the D33 Economic Agenda, the need for efficient, predictable and internationally trusted dispute resolution continues to grow. The DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre gives businesses, investors and individuals a structured Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism, with the option of having a settlement made directly enforceable through the DIFC Courts.

By supporting earlier resolution where appropriate, mediation can help businesses preserve commercial relationships, keep capital deployed and maintain operational momentum. In doing so, it strengthens investor confidence and reinforces Dubai's reputation as a stable, predictable and globally competitive place to do business.

Demand for mediation is rising across the region as commercial activity grows, and businesses seek a wider range of effective mechanisms for managing disputes. Mediation provides a confidential and practical route to negotiated settlement, giving parties the opportunity to resolve matters by agreement while preserving access to formal court proceedings where judicial determination is required.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, said, “As Dubai grows as a global business hub, efficient dispute resolution becomes an increasingly important part of its economic infrastructure. Mediation gives businesses an additional pathway to resolve disputes confidentially and cost-effectively where settlement is achievable, while preserving the important role of the courts in delivering binding judicial determination where required. The DIFC Courts is committed to supporting greater choice, efficiency and confidence in dispute resolution, in line with Dubai's long-term economic ambitions”.

The DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre was established under Dubai Law No. 2 of 2025, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and by a subsequent resolution issued by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in his capacity as President of the Dubai International Financial Centre. The Centre offers an alternative dispute resolution pathway facilitated by registered members of the DIFC Courts Panel of Mediators.

Parties submit requests through the DIFC Courts' electronic platform, appoint a mediator from the Panel of Mediators or nominate one of their own, and work towards a negotiated settlement. Where appropriate, settlements can be made directly enforceable through the DIFC Courts, combining the flexibility of mediation with the certainty of judicial enforcement.

The Centre is fully electronic. Parties can take part in sessions virtually from anywhere in the world or meet in person at the DIFC Courts. This enables businesses and investors worldwide to access trusted dispute resolution regardless of location, supporting international commerce and cross-border investment.