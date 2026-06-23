The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved 13 companies to undertake a range of non-banking financial activities as part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of sectors under its supervision, attract investment, and expand access to financial services, as per a statement.

Among the approvals, the FRA authorized the establishment of the Wilzy fund for real estate investment and Amtar Capital for financial investments to conduct securities promotion and underwriting activities.

The regulator also approved the establishment of Al Ahly Tamkeen Consumer Finance, which had submitted its application for incorporation and licensing before the issuance of FRA resolution No. 43 of 2026 in February that suspended the acceptance of new establishment applications and preliminary approvals for companies seeking consumer finance licenses.

In addition, the FRA approved the establishment of Insights SP Financial Consulting to operate in financial consulting, as well as Tameh for Securities Promotion, Underwriting, and Real Estate Investment Fund Management.

The approvals further included allowing Al Ahly Capital for Microfinance to provide financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in addition to its existing activities. At the same time, Nile Financial Leasing Company received approval to add factoring services to its operations.

The authority also approved the addition of real estate finance activities to International Company for Leasing (Incolease). Meanwhile, Saqr for Securities Promotion, Underwriting, and Real Estate Investment Fund Management, alongside Tycoon Brokerage, were granted licenses to receive subscriptions for investment fund units.

The FRA also approved the registration of Dahab Zaman in the register of entities with which investment funds may conduct transactions involving the purchase and sale of metals.

Furthermore, EgyServ and Egyptian International Company were registered in the authority’s registry of companies authorized to collect financial dues on behalf of companies and entities operating in non-banking financial activities, in accordance with the FRA board resolution No. 278 of 2025.

The FRA said these approvals fall within its mandate to regulate and supervise non-banking financial markets and instruments, including capital markets, futures exchanges, insurance activities, real estate finance, financial leasing, factoring, securitization, and the licensing of companies operating within these sectors.

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