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NAIROBI - Egypt's Commercial International Bank aims to triple the market share of its Kenyan unit in the next two years to move into the second tier of lenders, the unit's chief executive said on Wednesday.
The Egyptian lender entered Kenya six years ago through an acquisition and currently holds a roughly 0.3% market share, classifying it as a third-tier bank. Second-tier lenders typically have more than 1%.
"We need to triple the size of our business ... in two years," CIB Kenya CEO Tirus Mwithiga told reporters.
CIB Kenya has a capital base of 5.4 billion shillings ($41.8 million), with assets growing more than 40% last year, driven by a 68% surge in lending, he said.
The bank plans to expand its retail business by offering daily interest on deposits, diverging from industry practice where current accounts typically earn no interest. It will also focus on trade finance and small and medium enterprises.
CIB Kenya is leveraging strong trade ties between Egypt and Kenya - Egypt buys about 98% of its tea from Kenya - offering opportunities such as pre-financing for exporters, Mwithiga said. Kenya also imports manufactured goods from Egypt.
The lender will also offer loans to companies based on cash flow rather than traditional asset-backed security, while managing associated risks, he added.
Kenya has more than 30 commercial banks, with the sector dominated by local lenders such as KCB Group and Equity Group, alongside international banks including Standard Group, Absa and Standard Chartered.
($1 = 129.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Editing by Mark Potter)