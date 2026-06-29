Arab Finance: Bokra has partnered with digital payments provider Geidea to offer digital savings products to more than 200,000 merchants across Geidea's network in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership will enable merchants to access Bokra's digital savings solution, which allows businesses to invest surplus cash and earn daily returns that comply with Islamic Sharia principles, while maintaining the ability to withdraw or redeem funds when needed.

The solution is designed to help merchants make use of excess liquidity without affecting their day-to-day business operations, while supporting more efficient cash flow management.

The savings product will be made available through Geidea's merchant platform, giving business owners access to digital savings tools through an integrated experience that combines liquidity management with operational flexibility.

The partnership is intended to support financial inclusion by making digital savings products more accessible to merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while encouraging wider adoption of digital financial services.

The collaboration also aims to help merchants generate returns on surplus cash, improve cash flow management, and expand the range of financial services available through Geidea's merchant network.