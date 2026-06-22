OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, officially launched its new office in Kaduna State on Wednesday, 10th June 2026, marking another important milestone in the company’s commitment to expanding access to secure, convenient, and inclusive financial services across the country. The event brought together community and business leaders, local merchants, and members of OPay’s senior leadership team.

The new Kaduna office reflects OPay’s continued investment in bringing financial services closer to customers, merchants, agents, and businesses. It also strengthens the company’s ability to provide localised support, deepen community engagement, and contribute to economic growth in Nigeria.

Over the years, OPay has played a significant role in advancing financial inclusion by providing tens of millions of Nigerians with access to digital payments, transfers, savings, and other financial services through technology-driven solutions. The launch of the Kaduna office further demonstrates the company’s dedication to ensuring that individuals and businesses, regardless of location, can participate fully in the digital economy.

“Today is more than the opening of a new office. It reflects our long-term commitment to Kaduna State and to the millions of Nigerians who trust OPay every day for their financial needs. Kaduna is a city of enterprise, innovation, and opportunity, and we are proud to strengthen our presence here as we continue to make financial services more accessible to individuals, businesses, and underserved communities,” said Dotun Adekunle, Chief Operating and Technology Officer of OPay at the Kaduna office official launch event. “Trust remains the foundation of everything we do at OPay. Every day, millions of Nigerians choose our platform because they know they can rely on us for secure transactions, innovative solutions, and dependable service. As we continue to grow, we will keep investing in technology, security, customer experience, and local partnerships to ensure that financial inclusion reaches every corner of Nigeria,” he continued.

The new office will serve as a key hub for customer engagement, merchant support, business partnerships, and operational activities within Kaduna State and neighbouring communities.

Kaduna continues to play an important role in Nigeria’s economic landscape, with a vibrant population of entrepreneurs, traders, and small businesses. By establishing a physical presence in the state, OPay aims to further support these communities with reliable, secure, and innovative financial solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

As Nigeria’s trusted digital bank, OPay remains committed to building a more inclusive financial ecosystem where every Nigerian can access and benefit from modern financial services.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading fintech company in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers’ funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.

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