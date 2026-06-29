PHOTO
Ethiopia's government said on Monday that it had reached a preliminary agreement with a key bondholder group on the restructuring of its $1 billion Eurobond due 2024.
Talks to rework the Horn of Africa country's only international bond have made slow progress, after Ethiopia opted to restructure its debt in 2021 and defaulted in 2023.
But Ethiopia's finance ministry said in a statement that it had held a new round of talks with bondholders between June 5 and 28, yielding an "agreement in principle".
The discussions focused on the parameters of a new instrument that could be offered to bondholders alongside a new bond.
The finance ministry and bondholders agreed on an instrument called a New Money Warrant, the terms of which have been shared with the International Monetary Fund and the co-chairs of Ethiopia's Official Creditor Committee.
The IMF confirmed the warrant would be consistent with the IMF's debt-sustainability targets and parameters for Ethiopia, and the co-chairs of the Official Creditor Committee provided their non-objection, Ethiopia's government said.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Karin Strohecker)