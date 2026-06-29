Muscat: The Shura Council will discuss on Monday the draft agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the elimination of double taxation on income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance, as part of its 22nd regular session of the third annual sitting of its 10th term.

The session will also address a proposal for a draft law regulating the prevention of cutting essential services for financially distressed families, laid-off workers and humanitarian cases, a move aimed at establishing a legal framework to protect eligible groups while balancing beneficiaries’ rights with the obligations of service providers.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of the Shura Council, said the Council continues to carry out its legislative mandate under the Oman Council Law by reviewing and discussing draft laws, agreements and proposals referred to it, and providing recommendations that contribute to strengthening the legislative framework and improving public policies.

He noted that the Council has held more than 20 regular sessions during the third annual sitting (2026-2027) of its 10th term, reflecting ongoing efforts to achieve its legislative objectives across various sectors.

The upcoming session will also review a number of submitted reports from the Council’s permanent committees covering a range of development, economic and service-related issues.

The topics include strengthening the knowledge economy, establishing a system to link companies’ tax procedures with government dues, economic diplomacy and its impact, outcomes and performance indicators, as well as developing social housing programmes and supported housing loans.

The Council will further discuss the evaluation of localisation policies and programmes in the tourism sector, in addition to future agricultural cities and their opportunities and challenges.

Al Nadabi affirmed that the Council remains committed to addressing national issues through a balanced legislative approach based on study, analysis and consultation with relevant stakeholders, contributing to the quality of legislation and supporting sustainable development efforts in Oman.

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